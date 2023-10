LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A train is stopped on tracks blocking 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene says the track’s cross arms are up and no warning lights are flashing while the train sits at the railroad crossing.

We are working to learn more details about the stoppage.

Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the railroad crossing without warning lights or active cross arms. (KOLN)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.