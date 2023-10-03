Troopers don pink patches for October

This is the sixth year that Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the Pink Patch Project.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - October marks the return of the Pink Patch Project for many law enforcement agencies across the state.

For the sixth year, many Nebraska State Troopers will be wearing pink NSP patches to honor breast cancer fighters. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Patch Project is a national campaign in which many law enforcement officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch.

“We’re proud to be part of the Pink Patch Project again this year,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “This nationwide campaign is a great way to show support for millions of cancer fighters across the country. We’re happy to be one of numerous Nebraska law enforcement agencies participating this year.”

Throughout October, troopers have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a pink patch. NSP’s pink patch features the NSP emblem in pink and black.

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will benefit local organizations helping cancer fighters.

