TV designations and start times announced for Husker men’s basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program will make at least 19 regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced TV designations and start times for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

In all, 17 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games will be available on BTN, as well as NU’s non-conference matchups with Rider (Nov. 13) and Duquesne (Nov. 22). Nebraska will make a pair of appearances on FS1 this season, when the Huskers host Creighton on Dec. 3 and travel to Ohio State on Feb. 29.

Peacock, the newest Big Ten broadcast partner, will have a trio of Husker games on its platform this season. Those include Nebraska’s matchup against Oregon State in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Nov. 18 and home games against both Purdue (Jan. 9) and Ohio State (Jan. 23).

Nebraska will make an appearance on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) when the Huskers travel to Kansas State on Dec. 17. The Big Ten Tournament will be carried on three different platforms in 2023-24, as the opening round taking place on Peacock (March 13), the second round and quarterfinals on BTN (March 14-15) and the semifinals and title game on CBS (March 16-17).

In addition, the Huskers will make seven appearances on B1G+, beginning with NU’s exhibition opener against Doane on Sunday. Oct. 29. NU’s regular-season games against Lindenwood (Nov. 6), Florida A&M (Nov. 9), Stony Brook (Nov. 15), Cal State Fullerton (Nov. 26), North Dakota (Dec. 20) and South Carolina State (Dec. 29) will also be available on BTN+.

A pair of options are available to purchase tickets for the 2023-24 season, including season tickets which start at $180 for all 20 home games, as well as the Starting 5 Mini Plan. For just $50, fans can pick any two premium games (the 10 Big Ten matchups and the Dec. 3 matchup with Creighton) and three of the remaining non-conference games as well as the exhibition game against Doane. For more information on purchasing tickets, visit Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.).

