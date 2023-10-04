Baggage screening halted for nearly 2 hours after TSA finds skull in bag

Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery...
Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery and sensor.(TSA / BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) – Baggage screening at Salt Lake City International Airport was halted for nearly two hours after TSA officials found a skull inside a checked bag.

According to a news release from the TSA, the suspicious item was found Sept. 18 after an explosive detector flagged it as a potential security threat.

TSA officers saw what appeared to be a skull “with unidentifiable components inside” on the X-ray screen. The item resembled an explosive device, TSA officials said.

Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery and sensor.

After speaking with the passenger who brought the skull, it was determined to be a medical training device for surgeons to teach them how to conduct a lobotomy.

Although it was not an explosive device, TSA officers determined the item was not permitted to travel on a commercial aircraft. It was held by the TSA until it could be picked up by the traveler when he returned to Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare scandal civil case
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Prosecutor opens trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried saying he stole at least $10 billion
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
The Kool-Aid exhibit will be moving to the second floor after being in the basement for more...
Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages