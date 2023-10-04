Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

