Capital Humane Society at canine capacity, offering reduced adoption fees

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society said they are at capacity for canines with over 120 dogs and puppies, so they’re offering a special adoption promotion.

From Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 8., all adoption fees on all dogs five months and older at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center have been reduced by 50 percent. License and rabies fees may apply.

The Capital Humane Society is asking for the community’s help in managing their increase in canines coming to the shelter. They have provided some tips for people to follow:

  • Consider adopting a new canine companion during the adoption promotion.
  • If you are unable to adopt, help spread the word to friends and family members who may be interested in adopting a new canine companion.
  • Sign up to be a foster parent on the Capital Humane Society website.
  • If your dog/puppy is not spayed/neutered, strongly consider having your pet fixed. If financially this is a challenge, reach out to Capital Humane Society to see if you qualify for financial assistance to have your pet stayed/neutered.
  • Keep your pet updated on basic, preventative vaccinations. Capital Humane Society has seen a significant increase in canines with parvovirus in the community. This disease can be prevented with preventative vaccinations. If financially this is a challenge, reach out to Capital Humane Society to see if you qualify for the Pawsitive Impact Project.

Visit the Capital Humane Society’s website to view available pets.

