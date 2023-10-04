Child care reports theft of more than $150,000

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island daycare is out thousands of dollars following a reported theft.

Grand Island Police said staff member from St. Paul Cornerstone Early Learning Center reported a theft in excess of $150,000. GIPD is now investigating one of the center’s employees but did not confirm the person’s identity. Police said the employee didn’t follow the center’s protocols for finances.

“We do know that there was some suspicious spending habits by an employee of the daycare that we think are tied to the lost,” said Captain Jim Duering, Grand Island Police Department. “However, we have a lot of accounting to do to find out what money went where or how that was taking place before we can attribute any of the losses to one person as a suspect.”

The center’s website lists Andrew Moss as its director, but a St. Paul Lutheran Church spokesperson verified Moss is no longer an employee at the center. The case remains open and active, as they’re still in the early stages of investigation.

“The first thing will be to ascertain about how long this has been going on; and then the second will be just to go through the accounting processes and the documents and try and figure out in what way the money was missing and where it may have went,” said Duering.

Duering said the church’s bank had concerns about the status of the account and reached out to Moss several times. When the account wasn’t rectified, they reached out to the church’s board who then contacted GIPD. As of now, that’s the only account in question.

“To the best of my knowledge this is dealing with a singular account,” said Duering. “It does appear that the church is still running in facet that it was previously. But the nature of the investigation will probably take some time before this investigation reaches a conclusion.”

During adds, “The next step will be just taking our time going through all of the documents, all of the bank records, and then moving forward with the investigation from there.”

Duering said they will collect statements from church employees and people associated with the church’s bank.

