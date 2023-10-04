Children’s announces name change to ‘Children’s Nebraska’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former Children’s Hospital and Medical Center announced it is changing its name to Children’s Nebraska.

The announcement came as hundreds gathered to celebrate the hospital’s 75th anniversary Tuesday.

Officials said the purpose of the name change is to better reflect the hospital’s expansion of services across the state.

“Our name describes who we are but our people give them memories and tell us what we do as an organization,” Children’s Nebraska President and CEO Chandra Chacon said. “That’s the part I’m most proud of is the people in our organization delivering these unbelievable memories for families.”

Children’s Nebraska has about 15 locations operating across the state.

