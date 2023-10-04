Driver crashes into west Lincoln gas station

A driver crashed into a Phillips 66/U-Stop gas station on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver crashed into a West O Street gas station Wednesday afternoon causing quite the scare for customers and employees.

The crash at the Phillips 66/U-Stop gas station near 1st and West O Streets was reported around 2:40 p.m.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.

The City of Lincoln’s Building and Safety Department was called to inspect the damage to the building, but no one had to evacuate.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

