EXPLAINER: How Speaker McCarthy’s removal could impact Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - History was made in Washington on Tuesday when Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his duties as Speaker of the House.

That history-making political move could affect happenings right here in the heartland.

Congressman Mike Flood arrived at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, and like other lawmakers home for the break, left behind a plate full of business in Washington.

“Did I want to leave Washington? No, I was frustrated,” Flood said. “But I also understand we have nothing we can debate right now and we have no speaker. We have a temporary speaker only for the purpose of finding a permanent speaker.”

Flood and fellow Nebraska representatives Don Bacon and Adrian Smith all voted against removing McCarthy as House Speaker.

Right now, Congress is idle and can’t take on any bills on the House floor or even consider any of the Senate’s measures.

All because Congress has no leader.

“I personally think as someone who served in the legislature for 12 years, what happened yesterday was reckless. It does not bode well for our country.”

Flood says all of this infighting could slow down a number of operations, including the farm bill.

“I think it’s fair to say, right now, the farm bill is being held hostage in this situation,” Flood said. “Not only do we have to get it reconstituted, we also have to turn the debate back on to all these bills. We have to reengage immediately so farmers and ranchers have the crop insurance they can rely on.”

Phil Kempcke is a lifelong Nebraska farmer. He tells 6 News that getting a farm bill is critical.

“It would be very difficult for me to justify or afford to buy federal crop insurance, so that’s a big one for us,” Kempcke said.

People living and working on the farm aren’t the only people affected by the farm bill, either.

“I think it’s almost more important to the general public,” Kempcke said. “We talked about how it affects the SNAP program. That’s a huge part of the farm budget. A lot of people don’t realize when they thin the farm budget, they think it’s just farm subsidies. That’s not really the case.”

Congressman Flood adds that while Congress sits idle, there’s no federal flood insurance program. That could affect some real estate sales.

“There’s going to be a lot of folks who are trying to buy and sell farms or homes or businesses, commercial property, and they can’t do it because they’re in a federal flood plain,” Flood said. “There are plenty of those in Nebraska and right here in Omaha and Lincoln.”

There are many people in Nebraska cities and on Nebraska farmland who are hoping lawmakers in Washington get it figured out.

