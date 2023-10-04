Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium

First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the stadium.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) - The Illinois football team will host Nebraska as scheduled on Friday, after a fire at their stadium raised concerns.

A fire broke out in the maintenance area on the south side of the stadium around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The local fire department had the flames out in about a half hour.

The Illinois Athletic Department said Memorial Stadium was inspected and are in the process of “remediating smoke damage.” Seating will not be impacted.

The Illinois football team hosts Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski earned Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and...
Nebraska women’s basketball’s Shelley, Markowski named preseason All-Big Ten
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) rushes against Northern Illinois during the first...
Frustrated Huskers looking to bounce back at Illinois
Husker women’s basketball to play at least 10 televised games