Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) - First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the stadium.

Details are limited, but the fire broke out sometime after 8 p.m. The fire was put out at around 8:28 p.m.

The University of Illinois said it was a two-alarm fire on the south side of the stadium. What started the fire and the extent of the damages are still unknown.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are expected to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday at 7 p.m.

According to the university, officials will continue to evaluate the facility over the course of the next day, but early indications are positive that the stadium will be prepared to host the game, as scheduled without interruptions on Friday.

