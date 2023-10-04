Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Museum is in the midst of planning on updating one of its’ most popular exhibits. One that might make you say “Oh yeah” as the Kool-Aid display will be moving to the second floor.

Staff at the museum hope to finish planning and calculating total costs by the end of this year, that way they can start moving collection items upstairs.

Although the timeline for construction is still unknown, Kreutzer-Hodson predicts it could take six to nine months. The space the display is currently taking up will become storage space.

Kreutzer-Hodson says she wants to take advantage of this movement and refocus the facility’s spotlight to the Hastings found beverage.

“One of the things we have seen since this exhibit was installed in 2002, is people don’t identify the general store as being a part of Kool-Aid,” she said. “No matter how we try to entice them into that space, they aren’t recognizing that as Kool-Aid and when they come to the Hastings Museum that is what they want to see.”

In fact, this is the reason for the Kool-Aid statue of the mascot in May 2023.

Kreutzer-Hodson says the plan is to have the attraction accessible for as long as possible.

“We will leave Kool-Aid exhibit as it stands until we absolutely need to move the objects into the new exhibit space,” she said. “It probably will close before the other one opens, but we are going to try to leave it up as long as we can, but it’s going to be a six to nine month installation process.”

While transporting items to the second floor they will be removing a few items to minimize redundancy in the exhibit. Kreutzer-Hodson says the biggest misconception for the museum is that its’ only purpose is Kool-Aid. Rather than going against that theory they are embracing it.

”People from out of state or traveling the interstate may not know Kool-Aid was developed in Hastings. They see our signs and are like oh wow. They come here looking for that,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “A lot of people will come in our doors and say we are looking for the Kool-Aid museum. It is apart of the museum ,but we want to embrace what they are looking for.”

Although the cost is still being tallied up, museum officials are aiming for the final price tag to be below $600,000.

If you would like to make a donation that will pertain to the museum, you can contact (402) 461-2399.

