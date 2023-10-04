LES reports over 800 people without power in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System reported that over 800 people are without power in western Lincoln.

According to LES, 858 people lost power at around 8:12 p.m. near NW 70th and West Adams Street.

At 8:43 p.m., 10 LES customers reported a power outage near N. 70th and Vine streets.

