Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Truck left running stolen from gas station

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are on the hunt for the man who stole a running truck from a southeast Lincoln gas station.

A surveillance camera at a building across the street from the Kwik Shop at 48th and Calvert shows the owner get out of the truck and walk into the gas station.

A short time later, the video shows another man, described by Lincoln Crime Stoppers as being in his 20s with blonde hair, get into the white pickup truck and drive out of the parking lot. The owner is seen running out of the store but is too late to stop the getaway.

Blurry images show the man accused of stealing a pickup truck left running in the parking lot...
Blurry images show the man accused of stealing a pickup truck left running in the parking lot of a southeast Lincoln gas station.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Another customer of the gas station offered the owner a ride to follow the stolen vehicle, but police say they eventually lost sight of the pickup.

The abandoned truck was later recovered, but investigators are still working to identify the thief.

A backyard prowler was caught on security camera Sept. 28 at a home in the area of 73rd Street and Rokeby Road.

The video shows the person walking in the backyard and peeking through a small opening in the curtains of the back door of the home.

Security images from a backyard camera at a home southeast of Lincoln show a prowler peeking...
Security images from a backyard camera at a home southeast of Lincoln show a prowler peeking through a backdoor window.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The person was wearing gloves, a mask and had a few bags with them, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

They left the home without attempting to get inside, but Lincoln Police investigators are still hoping to identify them and find out why they were at the home.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

