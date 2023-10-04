Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say

A man is in jail after surveillance video caught him vandalizing a business on O Street near downtown Lincoln Monday night.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in jail after surveillance video caught him vandalizing a business on O Street near downtown Lincoln Monday night.

Lincoln Police were called to Constellation Studio near 21st and O Streets around 10:20 p.m. on the report of a vandalism that had just happened.

The owner of Constellation Studio told officers she had heard a loud noise and then saw one of the glass windows was broken.

LPD said surveillance video showed a person, later identified as 21-year-old Preston Breneman, using a baseball bat to break the window.

While investigating, officers also discovered O Street Barbershop, a nearby business, with a broken window.

Breneman was arrested and taken into custody a short time later near Antelope Valley and O Streets. He was lodged for to counts of criminal mischief.

LPD said damage to both windows is estimated at $1,600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center focuses on conservation of the tallgrass prairie ecosystem...
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center celebrates 25 years
One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
The Kool-Aid exhibit will be moving to the second floor after being in the basement for more...
Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum
LPD says a man stole a truck left running at a southeast Lincoln gas station.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Truck left running stolen from gas station