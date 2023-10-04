Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in jail after surveillance video caught him vandalizing a business on O Street near downtown Lincoln Monday night.

Lincoln Police were called to Constellation Studio near 21st and O Streets around 10:20 p.m. on the report of a vandalism that had just happened.

The owner of Constellation Studio told officers she had heard a loud noise and then saw one of the glass windows was broken.

LPD said surveillance video showed a person, later identified as 21-year-old Preston Breneman, using a baseball bat to break the window.

While investigating, officers also discovered O Street Barbershop, a nearby business, with a broken window.

Breneman was arrested and taken into custody a short time later near Antelope Valley and O Streets. He was lodged for to counts of criminal mischief.

LPD said damage to both windows is estimated at $1,600.

