Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska

(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in three deaths Tuesday in Box Butte County.

NSP and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office were notified at 9:45 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 2, several miles east of Alliance. Upon arrival, NSP said responders found three occupants of one of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NSP, a preliminary investigation shows an SUV was westbound on Highway 2 and a semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound. Investigators believe the SUV crossed the center line and struck the semi.

The three people in the SUV, Julie Sears, 57, of Santa Rosa, California, along with Gary Sears, 82, and Joan Sears, 79, both of Hyannis, Neb., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

NSP and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the Alliance Police Department and the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

The Kool-Aid exhibit will be moving to the second floor after being in the basement for more...
Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum
Constellation Studio
Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center focuses on conservation of the tallgrass prairie ecosystem...
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center celebrates 25 years
One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
LPD says a man stole a truck left running at a southeast Lincoln gas station.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Truck left running stolen from gas station