Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in three deaths Tuesday in Box Butte County.

NSP and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office were notified at 9:45 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 2, several miles east of Alliance. Upon arrival, NSP said responders found three occupants of one of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NSP, a preliminary investigation shows an SUV was westbound on Highway 2 and a semi tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound. Investigators believe the SUV crossed the center line and struck the semi.

The three people in the SUV, Julie Sears, 57, of Santa Rosa, California, along with Gary Sears, 82, and Joan Sears, 79, both of Hyannis, Neb., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

NSP and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the Alliance Police Department and the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.