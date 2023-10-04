Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Christopher McIlheran
Repeat offender arrested on child sexual assault charges in Lancaster County
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas