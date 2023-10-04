LIVE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Lancaster County

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lancaster County until 8:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beaver Crossing to five miles south of Friend to four miles southeast of Ohiowa, moving northeast at 65 mph. Potential hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Locations impacted include Crete, Friend, Dorchester, Western, Tobias, Denton, Swan Creek Reservoir Number 2, The Highway 41 and 15 South Junction, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, Blue River State Recreation Area, Conestoga State Recreation Area, and Willard Meyer Recreation Area.

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact central and eastern Nebraska through Tuesday evening with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain.

The SPC has outlined a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms across the coverage area, with the enhanced risk across south central Nebraska into north central Kansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 8 p.m. Tuesday evening for parts of central and southwest Nebraska. An extension of the watch may be needed to cover parts of eastern Nebraska later this evening.

