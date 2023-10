LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV collided with a motorcycle at 1st Street and Nance Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say one person has been transported with unknown injuries.

1st Street is shut down between W Belmont and Dawes Avenue.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

