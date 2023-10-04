Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred near 61st and Jaynes Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 911 call said a man in his mid-30s had pulled a gun on another man near 21st and Pinkney Street.

About 20 minutes later, police made a traffic stop at 61st and Jaynes, believing the car belonged to the man who had made threats with the gun.

Police say multiple officers fired at the man in the car.

Officers say the man who was shot is in surgery and in stable condition. There was a second person in the car who was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

