Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 61st and Jaynes on Tuesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred near 61st and Jaynes Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 911 call said a man in his mid-30s had pulled a gun on another man near 21st and Pinkney Street.

About 20 minutes later, police made a traffic stop at 61st and Jaynes, believing the car belonged to the man who had made threats with the gun.

Police say multiple officers fired at the man in the car.

Officers say the man who was shot is in surgery and in stable condition. There was a second person in the car who was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
MGN police lights
62-year-old woman injured in attempted robbery in central Lincoln
Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Glass shattered with police light.
35-year-old Lincoln man attacked with hammer after trying to stop car theft

Latest News

Courtesy Photo
NSP brings back Pink Patches for October
The federal government has joined more than a dozen former workers in suing Union Pacific over...
Government sues Union Pacific over using flawed test to disqualify color blind railroad workers
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Government sues Union Pacific over using flawed test to disqualify color blind railroad workers
A Lancaster County Judge has granted a Lancaster County woman a temporary protection order...
Chair of Lancaster County GOP accused of abuse in petition for protection order
First responders in Illinois were at the Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium Tuesday night due...
Firefighters respond to blaze at Fighting Illini’s Memorial Stadium