Repeat offender arrested on child sexual assault charges in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man who is already a lifetime sex offender for a crime in Hall County was arrested on child sexual assault charges in Lancaster County.

Christopher McIlheran is accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages and sexually assaulting a girl beginning at 13-years-old between June 2002 and September 2023.

Lincoln Police arrested Christopher McIlheran on Sept. 29 for sexual assault: child enticement by electronic device, possession of child pornography and child abuse.

His child enticement charge was upgraded to a felony because of his status as a sex offender.

During a court appearance Monday, a judge set his bond at 10 percent of $750,000. With these new charges, he’s facing up to 104 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 6.

McIlheran was convicted of first degree sexual assault in Hall County in 2017 and sentenced to 3-8 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.