Silver Hawks’ Golden Girl: Malayah Long

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malayah Long is going from silver to gold. After her high school career with the Silver Hawks, she’ll become a Golden Eagle at Marquette. Long is a Division-I volleyball talent, who’s nearing Lincoln Southwest’s career assists record. The 6-foot setter ranks among the best players in Nebraska.

“I’m very competitive and I love to win,” Long said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”

Long has led Lincoln Southwest to a 19-3 record and #2 state ranking. The Silver Hawks have three weeks left in the regular season and will be considered a Class A championship contender at state in October. For Long, she’s aware her historic high school career is nearing its end.

“We always say ‘Last one, best one,’” Long said. “This is our last year. This is our best year. (We’re) going out with a bang. These girls are amazing. They’re so fun to play with.”

Long has 2,248 assists over her LSW varsity career. She currently holds the school record for single-season assists and assists per set.

