Sod House on the Sandhills Journey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For volunteers with the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Visitors Center, building a sod house has been a dream for a long time. Now it’s a reality. The work started in June.

“The walls went up in two days,” Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Visitors Center volunteer Rick Maas said. “We had a weekend where we had several volunteers show up. My list shows a total of 59 volunteers. There were perhaps 30 each day, and it took two days to get the walls almost all the way up.”

Mike Adams and his family helped put up the roof system, and the project was completed in about three months’ time. He says it was a “learn as you go” process. “I guess they keep calling me their general contractor,” Adams said. “I tried to figure out what we needed to do, and how we needed to do it when there’s really no one around who knows exactly how to build a sod house. Many of the soddies lasted a long time. There are a few around that are partially standing. If they were built right, they can last a long time. We hope this one does!”

Steve Adams served as a technical advisor on the project. He lived in a sod house for eight years as a kid. “My grandpa lived in one until the early 70′s, and I stayed with them quite a bit, too. It didn’t take a whole lot to heat it, because you have walls two feet thick, and it was cool in the summer time.” Both Steve and Mike Adams were able to provide insight and guidance throughout the construction process. “The Adams family deserves a lot of credit for what we’ve gotten done here,” Maas said.

You might think building a sod house in modern times would be a little easier. But it still required plenty of work. For those involved, it only enhanced an appreciation for the hard work of Nebraska pioneers. “It was a lot harder than we thought, trying to get the sod busted,” volunteer Mike Evans said. “In the old days, they took a grasshopper plow and it was a chore. It was usually a man and wife, and maybe a neighbor. We had 30 people, a skid steer, extra equipment and it was still hard. I can’t imagine what the pioneers went through.”

It was a learning experience for all involved. “We have a good friend in a town called Merna, 9 miles west of here,” Evans said. “He invented a deal that he put on his skid steer, and it cut the sod strips. We had people who flipped them over and put them on flatbeds, and put them up in layers. They were 80 pounds a piece that first weekend. Luckily Mr. Downey invented this deal for the skid steer, and it worked out good.”

The sod house is meant to be an educational and historical addition to the attractions found at the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Visitors Center. Those involved in the project say it will only improve the visitor experience for people to this region. “We’ve pretty much doubled the amount of people who stop here at the red barn already, so there’s been a lot of traffic from all over the place,” Evans said. “People are very interested in it, more than I ever imagined.”

“Custer County is considered the sod house capital of the world,” Maas said. “A lot of people know about sod houses through Solomon Butcher’s photography back in the day. It’s just an important piece of history for this region, our county, and our byway.”

