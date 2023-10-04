Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center celebrates 25 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center is celebrating 25 years in Lancaster County. The area is made up of hundreds of acres of protected grasslands. Now, they’re adding 310 additional acres to their conservation efforts.

The Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center sits 20 miles southwest of the Capital City, near the town of Denton. The land is home to walking trails, as well as 235 species of birds and 370 species of plants. The tallgrass prairie is an endangered species; there is believed to be fewer than 2% of tallgrass prairie remaining in North America. Spring Creek Prairie is the largest plot in Nebraska.

The additional acres will help connect the Spring Creek Prairie Center with the Prairie Corridor, a tallgrass prairie passage and trail. It also aims to further their conservation efforts.

“It’s increasing programming, increasing opportunities for people to experience those acres and different ways,” Megan Sittler, Director at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center said. “I look forward in the next 25 years for the excitement about that project continuing to work on the landscape.”

The Audubon Center is marking it’s 25th anniversary with the Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fall Festival on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The event includes wagon rides, live music, nature activities, bird show and stargazing. Families are welcome to join in on the fun. Admission to the event is free but a goodwill donation of $10 per family is encouraged.

