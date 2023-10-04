Thursday Forecast: More seasonal temperatures into Thursday; blustery and much colder into Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the coming days is headlined by our first big push of cool, autumn air as temperatures will take a tumble late this week and ino the first half of the weekend. Not only does Friday look to be windy and much colder, many areas in central and western Nebraska could see their first hard freeze of the season. The dip in temperatures won’t last too long, as temperatures will rebound by Sunday and into the work week next week, where generally above average temperatures are expected.

For tonight. look for quiet conditions across the 10/11 coverage area. A few clouds are expected to drift through the area, but generally look for mostly clear skies tonight and mostly sunny skies through the day on Thursday.

Look for a few clouds through the morning on Thursday before mainly sunny skies dominate the area into the afternoon. (KOLN)

The wind will pick up on Thursday though, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible through the day. The strongest gusts will likely say across central and western sections of the state. The wind will be even stronger on Friday as a quick moving system dives through the area. Look for winds out of the north and northwest potentially gusting between 30 and 40 MPH. Combined with even cooler temperatures, it will make Friday a pretty raw-October day.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected at times from Thursday into Friday. (KOLN)

Temperatures tonight should stay close to normal, dipping into the low 40s to low 50s from west to east across the state.

Lows tonight will fall to the low 40s to low 50s. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Thursday should be pretty close to normal, especially for Lincoln and southern parts of the state. Some cooler air will begin to push into the area, knocking temperatures into the low to mid 60s for northern Nebraska.

High temperatures on Thursday will stay seasonal, ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s from north to south. (KOLN)

The aforementioned clipper system will usher in the coldest air of the early fall season. Temperatures overnight Thursday and into Friday morning will be downright chilly in some spots, especially for western Nebraska as lows fall to the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state.

Chilly low temperatures are expected into Friday, with lows falling to the mid 30s to mid 40s. (KOLN)

Friday will be windy and cool, with afternoon highs struggling into the low 50s to near 60° from north to south across the state. Combined with the gusty north winds, it has the makings of a rather unpleasant day to finish the work week. We’ll also see a small chance for some scattered showers through the day on Friday, though any rainfall amounts look to be very low.

Look for chilly high temperatures on Friday, only reaching into the 50s to near 60° with gusty north and northwest winds. (KOLN)

As high pressure moves in giving us clear skies and light winds, temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning, falling to the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state, leading to the first hard freeze of the season for many in western Nebraska. Temperatures in Lincoln look to get near freezing, so we may see some patchy frost early on Saturday morning. Otherwise, the 7 day is then highlighted by warming temperatures into Sunday and the following work week. Look for highs to eventually reach the upper 70s to low 80s by late next week.

Temperatures over the next week will range from the low 30s to the low 80s with generally dry conditions. (KOLN)

