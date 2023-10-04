Updated COVID-19 vaccine available to uninsured and underinsured residents

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced the change in the vaccination process
(Courtesy of CNN Newsource)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) on Monday announced a change to its vaccination process. Now, they will provide an updated COVID-19 vaccine solely to adults and children who are uninsured or underinsured, and children with Medicaid.

The change is based on the federal government’s transition of its COVID-19 vaccination program to a more traditional health care coverage and its discontinuation of free vaccines for all residents.

The updated vaccination process is as follows:

  • Adults and children who are uninsured or underinsured, and children age 18 and younger with Medicaid – The government still provides COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to these groups and is working with partners including local health departments. LLCHD has received vaccine shipments. Eligible individuals can receive updated COVID-19 vaccines at the Health Department by appointment only. Call 402-441-8065 to schedule a date and time.
  • Those who have health insurance, Medicare, or adults with Medicaid – The updated COVID-19 vaccine should be covered by most health plans, but residents must receive vaccine through a pharmacy or health care provider instead of LLCHD. Visit vaccines.gov to check pharmacy locations and availability.

“The Health Department serves as a safety net for members of our community who have limited health care coverage or none at all and helps ensure they have access to vaccine,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “Our reach expanded during the pandemic and we provided more than 250,000 doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines with assistance from partners. We’re now returning to a more traditional role, but if the situation changes, we stand ready to respond.”

The updated COVID-19 vaccine for this fall and winter is recommended for everyone ages six month and older at least two months after getting a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on COVID-19-related topics, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD at 402-441-8006.

With the first lines of defense against RSV becoming available, experts said it will play a crucial role in protecting infants and older adults.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union College File Photo
After 132 years, Union College is changing its name
Traffic stopped on 70th Street, just north of Yankee Hill Road, for a train blocking the...
Morning gridlock on South 70th Street ends as stalled train moves again
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler and quieter weather returns
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the NW 112th Street bridge...
One person hospitalized after crash on I-80 early Tuesday morning
A Nebraska jockey is in critical condition after being trampled by his horse. He was flown to a...
Nebraska jockey in critical condition after being trampled

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
Lincoln Police said the crash happened at 1st Street and Nance Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.
Serious motorcycle-SUV collision in west Lincoln leaves rider with life-threatening injuries
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
The Kool-Aid exhibit will be moving to the second floor after being in the basement for more...
Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum