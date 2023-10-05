19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police confirmed Thursday morning that a 19-year-old woman died as the result of a shooting in north Omaha on Wednesday night.

Dontayzhia Swift was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress and was later pronounced dead, the OPD release states.

She had been found suffering from critical injuries by officers responding to a ShotSpotter report, just after 9 p.m., at an address in the area of 37th Street and Grand Avenue.

According to OPD, suspects fled the scene.

“Gang Unit officers responding to the call saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the area,” according to Thursday’s OPD report.

A short while later, officers said they had located the vehicle east of 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. They initiated a pursuit eastbound just before the incident was upgraded to a verified shooting report, according to the news release.

The short pursuit ended in the area of 41st and Spaulding streets, and both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information that might aid the investigation are urged to contact OPD’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

“Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

