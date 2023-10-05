Know Your Husker: Blaise Gunnerson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blaise Gunnerson is in his 4th year with the Huskers coming from Carroll, Iowa. The 6 foot 6 inch defensive lineman is the youngest of 5 brothers and chose Nebraska over offers from both Iowa and Iowa State.

I sat down with Blaise to find out more on why he chose the Big Red plus to hear more about his upbringing.

Chase: What pulled you to Nebraska. I know you visited Iowa State and Iowa, but ultimately decided to come play for the Big Red?

Blaise: All my brothers went to Iowa State growing up. I grew up an hour away from it grew up an Iowa State fan was really close with that place. It was either between here or there. I understood if you’re a top notch D end in the big 10 You can go to the next level and have success.

Chase: You talked about your brothers, you mentioned multiple times. Just how influential were they for you? And then what do they think of you now?

Blaise: Yeah, so I got four older brothers growing up. So I was picked on a lot growing up, which is good for me. But they they gave me a lot of crap. And I luckily grew to be the largest of them and the most weight so But the coolest part was seeing the competitive nature of all of us.

Chase: What are your favorite foods? Like what’s what puts on the muscle?

Blaise: Yeah, so my favorite foods, hot wings, but I lose a lot of weight in practice. So I just I go to Chipotle and I get double meat double rice. I can’t give enough credit to my brothers in teaching me how to eat right.

Chase: For Husker fans. What’s something that they may not know about you?

Blaise: a year ago I used to disc golf a lot. Me and Nick Henrich will be out on the course.

Chase: How great does it feel to actually be putting you know the working off the field but then actually getting to be able to play?

Blaise: Yeah, I mean, it’s a lot of fun. Like I said it’s an unbelievable experience out Memorial. I’ve had a great experience here at Nebraska and zero regrets...”

