Lincoln CHI Health clinics offering drive-up flu shots
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health Clinics in Lincoln will be providing quick and convenient drive-up flu shots throughout October and early November.
The drive-up flu shots are available for anyone age seven and older. Patients are encouraged to make an appointment and fill out pre-registration paperwork ahead of time. More information can be found at CHIHealth.com/flu.
CHI Health Clinic Drive-up Flu Shots are scheduled for the following dates and locations in Lincoln:
- Oct. 7th: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill
- Oct. 14th: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - CHI Health Clinic East Lincoln
- Oct. 18th: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Antelope Creek
- Oct. 18th: 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - CHI Health Clinic Prairie Lake
- Oct. 19th: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Prairie Lake
- Oct. 20th: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Prairie Lake
- Oct. 21st: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill
- Oct. 25th: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Stevens Creek
- Nov. 4th: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill
Flu shots for those 6 months and older will also be available inside clinics by appointment or walk-in throughout the influenza season.
Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.
