Lincoln CHI Health clinics offering drive-up flu shots

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health Clinics in Lincoln will be providing quick and convenient drive-up flu shots throughout October and early November.

The drive-up flu shots are available for anyone age seven and older. Patients are encouraged to make an appointment and fill out pre-registration paperwork ahead of time. More information can be found at CHIHealth.com/flu.

CHI Health Clinic Drive-up Flu Shots are scheduled for the following dates and locations in Lincoln:

Flu shots for those 6 months and older will also be available inside clinics by appointment or walk-in throughout the influenza season.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Driver crashes into U-Stop
Driver crashes into west Lincoln gas station
Constellation Studio
Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say

Latest News

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
State auditor reveals steps by fired Ponca city clerk to render the community ‘non-operational’
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows as logo of a smartphone app TikTok on a...
Study highlights use of TikTok to encourage cervical cancer screening
Lincoln Police said two people were taken to an area hospital after a serious crash in far...
Two people hurt after crash near 56th & Morton in far north Lincoln
Kearney police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to domestic assault call