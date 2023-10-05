Lincoln CHI Health clinics offering drive-up flu shots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health Clinics in Lincoln will be providing quick and convenient drive-up flu shots throughout October and early November.

The drive-up flu shots are available for anyone age seven and older. Patients are encouraged to make an appointment and fill out pre-registration paperwork ahead of time. More information can be found at CHIHealth.com/flu.

CHI Health Clinic Drive-up Flu Shots are scheduled for the following dates and locations in Lincoln:

Flu shots for those 6 months and older will also be available inside clinics by appointment or walk-in throughout the influenza season.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

