Lincoln Children’s Zoo hosts hundreds of people for ‘Sensory Safari’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundred’s of Lincoln Children’s Zoo lovers attended a special event Wednesday dedicated to the five senses.

This year, the Zoo hosted Sensory Safari for more than 450 people, about 100 more than last year’s turnout.

The day was carved out to help people with visual or sensory impairments and people who maybe just don’t like to be in large crowds explore the Zoo at their own pace.

Throughout the Zoo, there were a variety of activities to keep everyone entertained. People used their eyes, ears, and hands to learn and experience all the Zoo has to offer.

“Sensory Safari is designed to help folks that have ability impairments. Well we wanna make the zoo as though and accessible as possible so they can hear and touch and smell and even taste some thing too,” John Chapo with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo said.

