Lincoln mural honors murdered trans man, celebrates identity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In just two weeks, tattoo artist Wes Staley turned a two-story University Place wall into a canvas that honors the life of Brandon Teena, a Lincoln trans man killed in 1993.

It seemed like a daunting task at first.

“I assumed it would be a panel that would go up on a wall or something,” Staley, a tattoo artist, said. “So that was kind of a shock when I saw the scale of what it needed to be.”

But Teena’s story—of a trans man killed because of his identity—has been important to Staley all their life.

“It was extremely important to get it right and to do him justice so that he could have the dignity at least in that mural he was never afforded in his life,” Staley said.

Staley, who came out as trans more than a decade ago, didn’t make a mournful memorial. It’s a sparkling, rainbow-lined celebration, complete with messages of hope.

“It’s okay to be yourself,” Joe Shaw, executive director of LUX Center for the Arts, said.

But this mural comes at a time when many trans people, especially trans youth, say they don’t always feel comfortable being themselves.

“We’re kind of walking this very thin line right now, of yeah, it is technically safer to be more visible and be loud about our selves, but we do see an increase in violence against our community,” Staley said.

That’s why LUX sponsored the mural.

“Where we’re living, where the rights for people are being stripped away across the country, it’s important for us to make a stand about that,” Shaw said.

The policies of LB 574, which limit gender-affirming care to minors, went into effect this week. And while OutNebraska is still reviewing the specific implications of each regulation, the organization says the law is making it hard for trans youth.

“They definitely do put barriers into place for young people seeking care and place the government between families and their medical decisions,” Abbi Swatsworth, OutNebraska executive director, said.

For the past several months, this University Place stretch of 48th, next to where Teena grew up, is pulsing with construction. But Staley said they want it to be a ray of hope and a bit of instruction for years to come.

“LGBTQ history is not taught in schools,” Staley said. “We don’t learn about it. We have to seek it out on our own.”

Staley took that history and painted it for all to see.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.