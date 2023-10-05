Mendelson finds balance as two-sport athlete

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maggie Mendelson says she’s focused on volleyball right now. But she’s also finding time to keep her basketball skills sharp. The dual-sport athlete at Nebraska practices her shooting multiple times per week, while also maintaining her responsibilities with the Huskers’ 2nd-ranked volleyball program.

“I run into basketball practice all the time just to say ‘Hi,’” Mendelson said. “It’s kind of sad seeing them get going. I wish I could be there with them. I’m also to go as far as I can with volleyball.”

Mendelson has helped Nebraska to a 13-0 start on the volleyball court. She’s a reserve middle blocker, who provides a spark off the bench. Mendelson has 15 kills on the season with a .308 hitting percentage.

The Utah native admits taking on both sports was challenging as a freshman. She believes she’s discovered better balance this fall. Plus, her coaches have established a more efficient routine, allowing Mendelson to develop in both sports simultaneously.

During the summer, Mendelson traveled with the volleyball team to Brazil. However, she was unable to attend the women’s basketball team’s trip to Greece. Mendelson says she grew jealous when seeing her teammates’ pictures in Europe.

On the basketball court, Mendelson appeared in 22 games as a freshman averaging two points and two rebounds. She added 14 blocked shots.

