Mendelson finds balance as two-sport athlete

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook and head women’s basketball coach Amy Williams have...
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook and head women’s basketball coach Amy Williams have announced the signing of Maggie Mendelson, a dual-sport standout who inked her National Letter of Intent on Monday.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maggie Mendelson says she’s focused on volleyball right now. But she’s also finding time to keep her basketball skills sharp. The dual-sport athlete at Nebraska practices her shooting multiple times per week, while also maintaining her responsibilities with the Huskers’ 2nd-ranked volleyball program.

“I run into basketball practice all the time just to say ‘Hi,’” Mendelson said. “It’s kind of sad seeing them get going. I wish I could be there with them. I’m also to go as far as I can with volleyball.”

Mendelson has helped Nebraska to a 13-0 start on the volleyball court. She’s a reserve middle blocker, who provides a spark off the bench. Mendelson has 15 kills on the season with a .308 hitting percentage.

The Utah native admits taking on both sports was challenging as a freshman. She believes she’s discovered better balance this fall. Plus, her coaches have established a more efficient routine, allowing Mendelson to develop in both sports simultaneously.

During the summer, Mendelson traveled with the volleyball team to Brazil. However, she was unable to attend the women’s basketball team’s trip to Greece. Mendelson says she grew jealous when seeing her teammates’ pictures in Europe.

On the basketball court, Mendelson appeared in 22 games as a freshman averaging two points and two rebounds. She added 14 blocked shots.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Driver crashes into U-Stop
Driver crashes into west Lincoln gas station
Constellation Studio
Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say

Latest News

Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
The Big Ten logo
Big Ten unveils future football opponents
DL Blaise Gunnerson
Know Your Husker: Blaise Gunnerson
Long has led Lincoln Southwest to a 19-3 record and #2 state ranking.
Silver Hawks' Golden Girl: Malayah Long