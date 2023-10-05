Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph

The scene of a single motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
The scene of a single motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.(John Grinvalds)
By Ryan Swanigan and John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a single motorcycle crash near Lincoln High School Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 25th and Randolph Streets.

LPD says the severity of the injuries to the motorcyclist are unknown at this time, and further details about the crash are also not currently available.

No other vehicles were involved. This marks the second serious motorcycle crash in Lincoln on Wednesday, after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an SUV.

Randolph from 25th to Capital Parkway was closed for roughly two hours while authorities cleared the scene.

Stick with 10/11 News for updates on this developing story.

