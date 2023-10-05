Multiple Haymarket streets to temporarily close for Pumpkin Run
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple streets in the Haymarket area are temporarily closing Sunday for the Pumpkin Run, a one-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.
The streets listed below will be closed Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Pinnacle Arena Drive between North Eighth and “N” streets
- “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “O” Street at Canopy Street
- “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- Canopy Street between “R” and “N” streets
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.