Multiple Haymarket streets to temporarily close for Pumpkin Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple streets in the Haymarket area are temporarily closing Sunday for the Pumpkin Run, a one-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.

The streets listed below will be closed Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pinnacle Arena Drive between North Eighth and “N” streets

“R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“O” Street at Canopy Street

“N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive

Canopy Street between “R” and “N” streets

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

