Restaurant known as ‘focal point’ of Fremont for 45 years

FREMONT, Neb. (KOLN) - The people of Fremont, Midland University students, and hungry visitors from nearby towns know San Ann’a Pizza and Mexican well. The restaurant is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and although it has opened and closed locations throughout the years, San Ann’a has never left Fremont.

The restaurant is a meeting place for clubs, families and even dates. Their cheese dip is responsible for setting up two Midland College students.

“A guy, a bunch of his guy friends sent him out to go pick up cheese dip,” said Cale Williams, the owner. “And same with a girl. A bunch of her girlfriends sent her out, and they ended up meeting. And now they have a beautiful family.”

Cale also remembers meeting a couple on a date, and 18 years later they ordered chips for their child’s high school graduation. He has helped at the San Ann’a since he was eight years old, and now he works at the restaurant with his wife. The business was passed to him by his father Dennis Williams who owned and operated it with Al Biesecker.

But Dennis still comes in to help for a few hours here and there. He just recently came in to work on his 78th birthday.

“This is an experience,” Dennis said. “I’ve worked for quite a few restaurants all through my life, even into Canada for a year and a half. You don’t want to give it up.”

Al Biesecker called Dennis to help him run Sax’s Pizza, but they ran into legal trouble when another restaurant had the same name. Instead of going to court, the owners changed the name to San Ann’a and looked into trying Mexican food.

“We looked through a dictionary, and Santa Anna one of the first names that came up,” laughed Dennis Williams. “So we left the ‘t’ off of Santa, and just made it San Ann’a.”

For the first 30 years, San Ann’a operated next to Fremont’s Cinema III.

“We always joked that if you didn’t want to go to the Disney Princess movie, you could just send the kids off, watch the game and grab a bite in the back,” Cale said.

It was also one of the first restaurants in town to have a big-screen projector TV. When Nebraska played Oklahoma, the restaurant was standing room only.

Eventually, San Ann’a had a couple of franchises open in places like Madison and Fullerton. However, the locations closed when the franchise operator retired. But people still drive from out of town to pick up dishes from San Ann’a.

Cale says he can usually tell when customers are visiting from these towns.

“It’ll be two people, they’ll order a large San Ann’a snack, which is probably the size for three or four, and then they’ll get my biggest pizza,” Cale said. “Way too much food for two people, so I’ll make the assumption that they’re either from Fullerton or Madison.”

The San Ann’a snacks are one of their specialties, but they come in large portions. The “snacks” are layered tortilla chips, melted cheese and meat with a special snack sauce.

Fifteen years ago, San Ann’a moved to 1945 E Military Avenue in Fremont, and it’s their only location open. In honor of their 45th anniversary, the restaurant is offering dine-in, daily lunch and dinner specials for people who come for the nostalgia or just for the snacks.

“You could say it’s like the center focal point for a lot of things in Fremont,” said Cale. “I just really enjoy it. It’s like a home to me.”

