A small town destination for weddings

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT
LOOMIS, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to the community of Loomis, you might be surprised to find a massive bridal store on main street in this town of 382 people.

We caught up with the manager of the Bridal Isle who wanted to share more about this unique business. The bridal store actually now covers a total of three storefronts in Loomis. The business started about 40 years ago and has had three owners over that time period. Carla Axtell is the current owner.

The fact that this business is located in Loomis is a source of pride for local residents. “There’s something about it being here,” Bridal Isle Manager Dana Abramson said. “Customers come from all over. We get all the surrounding states. We have seen people from the east coast and even the west coast. We provide everything. The bridal gown, flower girl dresses, mother’s dresses, tuxedoes. We do it all.”

The small-town style of customer service really helps make visiting the store an experience “We have more than 9,500 square feet of store, and people walk in here and can’t believe it,” Abramson said. “They say it feels like something in a bigger city.”

The store provides many services including alterations. “People can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok,” Abramson said. “We also have a web page at bridalisle.com.” Be sure to check out this store the next time you are traveling in Phelps County.

