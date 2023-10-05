Turning much colder into Friday; first freeze of the season possible by Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several things to talk about in the forecast for the coming days, including a small chance for some scattered light rain late Thursday into Friday morning, much cooler and breezy conditions through the day on Friday, and then the potential for the first freeze of the season for many locations from Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll have to get through all of this + one more cooler day on Saturday before above average temperatures look to return for Sunday and into the week next week.

A weak cool front passed through the state on Thursday, leading to cooler and breezy conditions for many. Tonight though, winds will relax as the sun goes down and we’ll turn our attention to a more “true” cold front that will push across the state. This front will usher in clouds and scattered light rain through the overnight hours and into Friday morning across the coverage area. Any rainfall amounts we do see should remain light, with less than 0.10″ expected. Clouds will clear out by late morning, leading to sunny, cool, and breezy conditions into the afternoon. Winds will be from the north and northwest and could gust as high as 40 to 45 MPH. Wind Advisories will likely be issued for Friday morning and through the afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers are expected Thursday night into early Friday, before skies become mainly sunny into Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

Behind the cold front, cold high pressure will settle south into the Plains. This high pressure system will usher in the coldest air we’ve seen so far this fall with high temperatures on Friday afternoon struggling into the 50s for most locations.

Look for chilly to cool conditions on Friday with highs only reaching into the 50s across the area. (KOLN)

Combine the cooler temperatures with the fact that winds will be sustained at 15-25 MPH and gusting as high as 40 to 45 MPH, Friday looks to be like a rather unpleasant finish to the work week. Coats will most definitely be required for any local high school football games on Friday evening.

Winds will be strong behind the cold front, gusting between 35 and 45 MPH at times. (KOLN)

Even colder conditions will settle into the area Friday night and into Saturday morning as high pressure moves directly overhead the state. This will lead to clear skies + light winds, which means we’ll lose nearly all of our daytime heating back into the atmosphere. Temperatures look to plummet to the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state, leading to the first freeze of the season for many locations. A Freeze Watch is in place across nearly the entire state from late Friday night through the mid-morning hours on Saturday. For folks who have tender plants or vegetation, you’ll either want to cover them with a blanket or bring them inside. Now is also the time to make sure any sprinklers or outdoor hoses have been blown out and taken inside.

Much of the 10/11 coverage area could see temperatures drop below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Look for lows to fall to the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Lincoln and eastern areas of the state are currently forecast to see temperatures drop to near freezing, so areas of frost or patchy frost will be possible into Saturday morning, especially in more rural and low-lying areas. Areas in central and western Nebraska will have a decent chance of seeing a hard freeze - when the temperature drops below 28° for several hours - that would put an end to the growing season.

By Saturday afternoon, sunny skies are expected and it should be a fairly nice start to the weekend. Winds should be much lighter thanks to having high pressure overhead. Wind directions will be a bit variable as the aforementioned high slides through the state.

Sunny skies are expected through the day on Saturday. (KOLN)

Look for afternoon temperatures to remain a bit cooler than normal for eastern Nebraska, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. Areas in western Nebraska will get a little warmer, reaching the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Saturday, with highs returning to the low 60s to low 70s. (KOLN)

Past Saturday, the extended forecast is a bit up and down, which isn’t uncommon as we continue to get deeper into the fall season. Look for temperatures to jump back to the low 70s on Sunday with sunny to mostly sunny skies before another cold front knocks temperatures back to the 60s on Monday. Temperatures should then reach back to the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before another system arrives late next week that will bring cooler temperatures and rain chances back into the forecast.

Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week with the potential at our first freeze of the season by early Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.