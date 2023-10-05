Two people hurt after crash near 56th & Morton in far north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two people were taken to an area hospital after a serious crash in far north Lincoln Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on 56th Street, just south of Morton Street, about two miles south of the I-80 interchange.

LPD says the injuries to the two people hospitalized are unknown are this time. A third person was also involved, but further details were not yet available.

Two trucks were involved in the crash, both with significant damage. The southbound lanes of 56th Street are currently closed between Morton and Russell Drive.

Lincoln Police are investigating the crash and further details will be provided at a later time.

A mangled pickup truck sits on the side of the southbound lanes of 56th Street after a crash in far north Lincoln Wednesday night. (Cole Miller (KOLN))

Stick with 10/11 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.