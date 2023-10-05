Two people hurt after crash near 56th & Morton in far north Lincoln

The scene of a serious crash in far north Lincoln near 56th & Morton Wednesday night.
The scene of a serious crash in far north Lincoln near 56th & Morton Wednesday night.(Cole Miller (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Cole Miller
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two people were taken to an area hospital after a serious crash in far north Lincoln Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on 56th Street, just south of Morton Street, about two miles south of the I-80 interchange.

LPD says the injuries to the two people hospitalized are unknown are this time. A third person was also involved, but further details were not yet available.

Two trucks were involved in the crash, both with significant damage. The southbound lanes of 56th Street are currently closed between Morton and Russell Drive.

Lincoln Police are investigating the crash and further details will be provided at a later time.

A mangled pickup truck sits on the side of the southbound lanes of 56th Street after a crash in...
A mangled pickup truck sits on the side of the southbound lanes of 56th Street after a crash in far north Lincoln Wednesday night.(Cole Miller (KOLN))

