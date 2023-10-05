Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this weekend in Lincoln

People in the Capital City are invited to participate in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Sunday, friends, family and loved ones who have been affected by Alzheimer’s are invited to join the fight to end the disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

The walk is one one of the largest fundraisers for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska. The event kicks off with the Promise Garden ceremony, signifying participants’ solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the ceremony correspond with people’s connection to Alzheimer’s’ - whether they have it themselves, have a loved one who has it or are a caretaker of someone fighting the disease.

“There’s 6 million people that are living with Alzheimer’s right now and 11 million unpaid caregivers,” Raegan Voboril, the walk chair said. “It’s very important that we earn money so we can support education and caregivers.”

For Emily Gossard, who was a caretaker for her father during his battle with Alzheimer’s, it’s a chance to gather with others who know what it’s like to be in her shoes. She is also the committee chair for this year’s walk.

“To see everybody out there in one place at one time all supporting one cause is really an amazing feeling,” Gossard said. “It’s so special.”

Registration is still open and is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the fundraiser. The Promise Garden Flower ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. the walk starts right after around 10 a.m..

