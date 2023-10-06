15-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car near Lincoln High School, police says

A driver hit a pole near 21st and J Streets around 11:45 a.m. but it’s unclear how it happened or the condition of the driver.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teen was arrested after Lincoln Police say he reportedly crashed a stolen Kia into a tree near Lincoln High School Thursday.

Officers were called to 22nd and J Streets around 11:50 a.m. on the report of a stolen car crashing into a tree, LPD said.

Witnesses told Lincoln Police the driver of the Kia walked away from the scene after the crash. Officers found the suspect, a 15-year-old male, walking southbound in the median where he was arrested.

Lincoln Police said there were three other minors in the Kia at the time of the crash, they did not receive any charges.

LPD said the Kia involved in the crash was reported stolen from a driveway near 71st and Holdrege Streets on Sept. 30. The car’s owner told police the Kia Optima is always unlocked due to a door-locking issue.

The teen was lodged at the Youth Detention Center for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident, no operators license and reckless driving.

The Lincoln Police Department provided data collected by the Crime Analysis Unit which shows 47 auto thefts, 17 attempts and 31 auto theft recoveries in Lincoln from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5. Of those, 19 thefts were of a Kia or Hyundai model (40%), along with 14 attempts and 13 recovered.

LPD wants to remind Kia or Hyundai owners to get the anti-theft protection software update for your vehicle.

LPD also provided theft-prevention tips:

  • It’s important to lock your vehicle and secure valuables by moving them out of sight.
  • Do not leave weapons or spare keys in your vehicle.
  • Make sure to close your garage door and if you park outside, do so in a well-lit area.
  • As we head into the colder months, do not leave your car running unlocked and unattended as it’s warming up.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

The 23rd annual Pumpkin Run is taking place at the Railyard on Sunday Oct. 8.
2023 Pumpkin Run being held on Sunday
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Two critically injured after crash in Cass County on Thursday
Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For This Weekend