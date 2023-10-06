15-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car near Lincoln High School, police says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teen was arrested after Lincoln Police say he reportedly crashed a stolen Kia into a tree near Lincoln High School Thursday.

Officers were called to 22nd and J Streets around 11:50 a.m. on the report of a stolen car crashing into a tree, LPD said.

Witnesses told Lincoln Police the driver of the Kia walked away from the scene after the crash. Officers found the suspect, a 15-year-old male, walking southbound in the median where he was arrested.

Lincoln Police said there were three other minors in the Kia at the time of the crash, they did not receive any charges.

LPD said the Kia involved in the crash was reported stolen from a driveway near 71st and Holdrege Streets on Sept. 30. The car’s owner told police the Kia Optima is always unlocked due to a door-locking issue.

The teen was lodged at the Youth Detention Center for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident, no operators license and reckless driving.

The Lincoln Police Department provided data collected by the Crime Analysis Unit which shows 47 auto thefts, 17 attempts and 31 auto theft recoveries in Lincoln from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5. Of those, 19 thefts were of a Kia or Hyundai model (40%), along with 14 attempts and 13 recovered.

LPD wants to remind Kia or Hyundai owners to get the anti-theft protection software update for your vehicle.

LPD also provided theft-prevention tips:

It’s important to lock your vehicle and secure valuables by moving them out of sight.

Do not leave weapons or spare keys in your vehicle.

Make sure to close your garage door and if you park outside, do so in a well-lit area.

As we head into the colder months, do not leave your car running unlocked and unattended as it’s warming up.

