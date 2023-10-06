Buffalo County authorities investigate fire fatality

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a structure fire and death of an adult at a rural Amherst residence.

The Amherst Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue and EMS along with law enforcement responded to a trailer home fire around 3:57 p.m. Thursday at 13015 Amherst Road.

While on scene the body of an adult was found dead inside the trailer home. The investigation into the cause of fire and death of the individual is ongoing. The trailer home was engulfed in flames and is a total loss.

Preliminary investigation indication of the death is foul play is not suspected. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and investigation continues. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

The Amherst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers speaking during a press conference. (Zach...
Attorney general challenges more than one effort to reduce prison overcrowding
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
15-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car near Lincoln High School, police says
The 23rd annual Pumpkin Run is taking place at the Railyard on Sunday Oct. 8.
2023 Pumpkin Run being held on Sunday
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!