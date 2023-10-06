Buffalo County authorities investigate fire fatality

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a structure fire and death of an adult at a rural Amherst residence.

The Amherst Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue and EMS along with law enforcement responded to a trailer home fire around 3:57 p.m. Thursday at 13015 Amherst Road.

While on scene the body of an adult was found dead inside the trailer home. The investigation into the cause of fire and death of the individual is ongoing. The trailer home was engulfed in flames and is a total loss.

Preliminary investigation indication of the death is foul play is not suspected. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and investigation continues. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

The Amherst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

