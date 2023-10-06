College grad turns hometown newspaper into one-woman show

MADISON, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Madison Star-Mail newspaper, the credits list Alana Kellen as the editor. What the credits don’t include is that she is also the publisher, circulation manager, designer, reporter, photographer, ad manager and many other titles.

The 25-year-old bought her hometown newspaper in March of 2022, and she’s been running it as the sole employee every since. Her explanation is simple.

“If I don’t do it,” Alana said. “Who will?”

If three events happen in one day, Alana will be there. If a fire breaks out, Alana will be there. If Madison’s schools host sporting events, Alana will be there. And if she can’t be there, she recruits her father or her grandfather as extra photographers or newspaper delivers.

Her broadsheet newspaper covers events in a town of about 2,200 people. It includes senior center lunch menus, features on teachers, changes to businesses and occasionally a historical story from past issues.

“They like to see their picture in the paper because it makes you feel like you’re a celebrity, which is hard to find in a small town,” Alana said.

Alana’s first love was photography.

“When she was a sophomore in high school, she really wanted a camera,” said Paul Kellen, Alana’s father. “So we bought her an expensive camera and thought it was just a phase.”

Her “phase” continued into college. At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Alana Kellen minored in photography and majored in journalism. She attributed the student radio station KLPR 91.1 FM for helping her gain confidence during interviews. While working for The Antelope student newspaper, she developed a sense for news.

“Never once did I change my major,” Alana said. “Like some people always have callings and stuff. They’re like ‘I was meant to be a teacher. I was meant to be a doctor.’ And I guess I was meant to get the juicy stories on everyone.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit during the tail-end of Alana’s senior year. After graduating in 2020, she tried photography in Seattle, Washington.

Then she heard the Madison Star-Mail newspaper might be for sale.

“I feel like if we got consolidated we would just get lost with everything else and then Madison would kind of fizzle away,” Alana said. “People already wonder where Madison is to begin with, and I don’t want to make them lose it more than it already is.”

Ever since she was little, Alana enjoyed the nostalgic feeling of a newspaper in her hands. The newspaper owner was a family friend, and she remembered the feeling of pride when she saw her photo in the paper.

The Madison Star-Mail newspaper was founded in 1874. The previous owners bought the business for six figures, but Alana bought the paper and some equipment for $10,000 or for a “song and a dance,” according to her father.

Since then, Alana also bought and renovated the building where at least four owners managed the Madison Star-Mail newspaper before her. She produces news on a weekly basis for 328 subscribers. In-state subscribers pay an annual fee of $30, and out-of-state subscribers pay $32. Otherwise, people can stop by the Madison Star-Mail newspaper building on Main Street.

In fact, Alana gets a few visitors every day. Sometimes they make arrangements for her to cover news stories or they buy copies for 75 cents each.

The fruits of her efforts are hard-earned. Since she’s the only employee, she sometimes has to bring her laptop to work for 30 minutes while hanging out with friends or she’ll wake up at 4 a.m. to cover a fire. Alana tries to fill the paper with as many local stories as she can, but she relies on nonprofit news sources like the Flatwater Free Press to fill in the gaps.

When she’s not working for the paper, Alana works part-time at the daycare connected to an assisted living facility in Madison.

“You can see how self-satisfied she is, and how she interacts with the community and community events,” Paul said. “For her to blossom like that and take over that- it just kind of hits me very good. You feel proud of your kid when they do something like that.”

As far as her goals, Alana says she would like to grow the number of subscribers to the Madison Star-Mail newspaper. For now, she only focuses on the physical copies, but she’s considering creating a social media page someday.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Why don’t you go online or have a website?’” said Alana while tying up newspapers for delivery. “Because I want it to be print. I want to be able to hold the news in my hands.”

People can send story ideas or subscribe to the Madison Star-Mail newspaper by emailing madstarmail@gmail.com or calling (402)454-3344.

