Cooperative month: How cooperatives impact communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - October is “Cooperative Month” in Nebraska, and it turns out that local co-ops certainly have a positive impact on the smaller communities where you often find them.

We caught up with Galen Kuska from the Exeter area to talk about cooperatives. He’s been involved with co-ops for a long time. “I’ve served on the board of directors at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester for about 25 years, and it’s my last year on the board,” Kuska said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth, not only in our company, but companies as a whole.”

“A co-op is a business model where farmers are the owners,” Kuska said. “They select a board of directors, and not only that, but they also share in the profits of the company if there are profits at the end of the year. It’s a unique model because we don’t necessarily pay money up front to be a part of the company. You get paid doing business with the company. The more business you do with the company, and if the company is profitable, we pay patronage at the end of the year, and that supports every local farmer and farm out there.”

The theme of cooperative month is “Owning Our Identity.” Kuska discussed how this relates to the cooperatives in our state. “The identity that most people will see are the new assets being built in smaller communities,” Kuska said. “A lot of these communities only have 300 or 400 people in them, and we will spend up to $10 million in these communities and employ people who live in those communities. Those people are on the fire departments, they are EMT’s, they are on the local church councils. We feel it’s a story that doesn’t get told a lot, about what the co-op really does to continue to have the community be successful. Co-ops also help with the local tax base, with personal property taxes. Not too many companies are coming to these small towns and spending several million dollars on assets.

Kuska said co-ops have a democratic form of governance. “One thing about the co-op business model is we are a board of directors, that are elected by our peers,” Kuska said. “We try to be diverse so every area is represented. We are farmers that are attending meetings, and helping to run a billion-dollar industry. There is a learning curve. Co-ops today are not the co-ops of yesterday. It’s become a very big business.”

