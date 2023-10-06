Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
The Big Ten logo
Big Ten unveils future football opponents

Latest News

FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Two critically injured after crash in Cass County on Thursday
Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For This Weekend
The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente