D.C. man visits Lincoln on 50-state journey advocating for immigration change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Washington D.C. man is on a year-long journey visiting all 50 states hoping to spark change over a law that he says discriminates against highly-skilled workers, like scientists and doctors, based on the country they were born in.

Anuj Christian is an IT engineer who’s been living in the U.S. on a work visa for 14 years. He’s been on a wait list for a green card because of a U.S. law that caps the amount they can give out each year.

The U.S. limits each country to less than 10,000 green cards per year. For people like Anuj who are from bigger countries like India, the wait list for people requesting green cards can last decades.

Christian said the biggest problem surrounding this cap is that people don’t understand the effects it can have.

“This issue is so dangerous for America, it’s kind of like a bottleneck for growth,” Christian said. “The only reason it exists is because there is not enough awareness.”

He also says often times, these high-skilled workers are too scared to voice their concerns of discrimination.

“They think if we speak up about this openly, when they apply for renewal of their work visa or if they travel outside of the country and they are trying to get in, that might like negatively impact them,” Christian said.

Christian hopes the magnitude of his year-long trek across the country can highlight the importance of this issue.

He plans to get the remaining 18 states before the end of the year.

