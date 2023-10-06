Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend

Lincoln Skyline.
Lincoln Skyline.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

FALL PARADE OF HOMES

6-8pm Weekdays, 1-6pm Sat. & Sun; Free to attend

The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes began Sunday, October 1 and will run through Sunday, October 8. The homes will be open 6-8pm during the week and 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for a full listing of homes. This event is citywide. For more information call (402) 423-4225 or visit www.hbal.org.

A NIGHT FOR HOPE

7pm Fri.; See website for ticket prices

Every year, The Hope Venture ties their ties and breaks out their favorite dresses for a night of global impact. This year, they’ll be gathering at the beautiful Rococo Theatre to raise funds that will empower women and future generations. Join them for captivating stories, live music and delicious appetizers. This event is at Rococo Theatre, located at 140 N. 13th Street. For more information visit https://thehopeventure.org/a-night-for-hope-tickets/.

MARKET TO MARKET RELAY

All Day Sat; Free for spectators to line the course

Even if you didn’t get a team together for the 76-mile relay from Omaha to Lincoln you can still be a part of the world’s largest day-long relay and Nebraska’s most unique running event, Market to Market”. You can cheer these athletes on along the course and as they cross the finish line. This event ends in the Haymarket. For more information visit www.markettomarketrelay.com.

GLASS PENDANTS 101

10am-1pm Sat. $79.99

This is Lincoln Hot Glass’s flagship, beginner class. While it poses a challenge, it is typically considered to be the easier and more laid-back class in their 101 series. This is the best one to start with. Class will begin with a brief explanation of the history and science of flameworking, followed by a demonstration of the techniques used to create unique, handmade glass pendants. Then students will have roughly two hours to practice and experiment with what they’ve learned to create two or three finished pieces to take home at the end of class. This event is at Lincoln Hot Glass, located at 500 W. South Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/lincolnhotglass/events.

HOOT N’ HOWL FEST

5-8pm Sat.; Free event, but a suggested donation of $10 per family is appreciated

Join Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center for their annual festival celebrating the fall season, nocturnal and crepuscular wildlife and more! Enjoy wagon rides through the prairie, live music, family-fun nature activities, a live bird show, stargazing after dark and their famous Crepuscular Creep through the tall grass. This event is at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located at 11700 SW 100 Street in Denton, NE. For more information call (402) 797-2301 or visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/events/hoot-n-howl-fest.

