A “Freezing” Start to a Quiet Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first freeze and frost of the season is expected Friday night and into Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is looking mainly quiet and pleasant with a warming trend.

The coldest morning of the season is upon us.... we’ll start off the weekend with Saturday morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to the mid 30s! Therefore, this will bring us the first Freeze Warning and Frost Advisories of the season. Freeze Warning will be in effect for the majority of the 1011 region Friday night into Saturday morning, while a Frost Advisory will be in effect for the same times along the eastern border. Make sure to take care of your plants, pets, pipes and people with these cold temperatures! Widespread frost will be likely.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect late Friday into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

A cold Saturday morning will lead to a seasonally cool afternoon, but overall temperatures will have increased from Friday. Highs will reach the 60s to the lower 70s. Skies will be mainly sunny with a light breeze from the west between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds will be likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer and fall to the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A really pleasant and sunny Sunday is expected. High temperatures will return to near average, due to a passing of a warm front, in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 70s will be short lived as a cold front will move in, dropping Monday highs into the 60s. We’ll return to the 70s Tuesday & Wednesday and then another front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances for the second half of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.