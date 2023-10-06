H.S. Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Oct. 5)
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
H.S. Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Oct. 5)
Lincoln Southwest 58, South Sioux City 21
Omaha North 55, Fremont 0
Millard North 56, Omaha Bryan 0
Elkhorn North 41, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Centura 16, Amherst 7
Riverside 52, Pleasanton 14
Perkins County 44, Maxwell 38
Sandhills Valley 46, Sutherland 2
Creighton 70, Randolph 28
Hampton 77, Heartland Lutheran 20
