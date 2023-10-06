H.S. Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Oct. 5)

Hampton lineman Kyler Luebbe celebrates a touchdown reception during the Hawks' win over...
Hampton lineman Kyler Luebbe celebrates a touchdown reception during the Hawks' win over Heartland Lutheran.(KSNB-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
H.S. Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Oct. 5)

Lincoln Southwest 58, South Sioux City 21

Omaha North 55, Fremont 0

Millard North 56, Omaha Bryan 0

Elkhorn North 41, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Centura 16, Amherst 7

Riverside 52, Pleasanton 14

Perkins County 44, Maxwell 38

Sandhills Valley 46, Sutherland 2

Creighton 70, Randolph 28

Hampton 77, Heartland Lutheran 20

