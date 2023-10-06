Hyde Observatory to host solar eclipse viewing event Oct. 14

(Hyde Observatory)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hyde Memorial Observatory invites Lincoln residents to view the partial solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the observatory on the south side of Holmes Lake Park, located at 3701 S. 70th St.

Attendees will be able to view the eclipse using full solar filters and special solar telescopes. Free solar viewing glasses will also be available to use.

The eclipse is scheduled to begin in Lincoln at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 14. Because Lincoln is not in the center path of the eclipse, the moon will cover only about 60% of the solar disc at 11:43 a.m.

Residents are reminded not to look directly at the sun without appropriate protection.

For more information on the Hyde Observatory visit hydeobservatory.info.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Crash involving school bus from Freeman Public Schools on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Students suffer minor injuries following Gage County crash involving school bus
Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect late Friday into Saturday morning.
A “Freezing” Start to a Quiet Weekend
Dick Turpin
Game and Parks education center to be renamed in honor of legendary storyteller/teacher
One of seven people convicted in conspiracy to defraud Nebraska inmate