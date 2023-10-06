Hyde Observatory to host solar eclipse viewing event Oct. 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hyde Memorial Observatory invites Lincoln residents to view the partial solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the observatory on the south side of Holmes Lake Park, located at 3701 S. 70th St.

Attendees will be able to view the eclipse using full solar filters and special solar telescopes. Free solar viewing glasses will also be available to use.

The eclipse is scheduled to begin in Lincoln at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 14. Because Lincoln is not in the center path of the eclipse, the moon will cover only about 60% of the solar disc at 11:43 a.m.

Residents are reminded not to look directly at the sun without appropriate protection.

For more information on the Hyde Observatory visit hydeobservatory.info.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.